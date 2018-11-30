U.S. files criminal charges against Autonomy's Mike Lynch over HP sale - FT

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The United States has filed criminal charges against Mike Lynch over the $11 billion sale of the British software company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard seven years ago, the FT reported on Friday.

The newspaper said that the charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and include 14 counts of conspiracy and fraud.

British entrepreneur Lynch co-founded Autonomy. The company was sold to HP in 2011 in deal that soured a year later.

Lynch has always denied any wrongdoing. He could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)