July 1, 2018 / 11:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Automotive Holdings says HNA unit quits refrigerated logistics arm deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Automotive Holdings Group on Monday said a unit of China’s HNA Group terminated the purchase of AHG’s refrigerated logistics business.

The retailer announced plans to sell the business to a unit of HNA for A$280 million ($207.2 million) in November.

However, last week it said the deal would not be completed by June 30 as earlier advised as HNA had not yet secured foreign investment regulatory approval. ($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Stephen Coates)

