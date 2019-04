April 5 (Reuters) - Australian automotive retailer AP Eagers Ltd on Friday made an all-stock offer to acquire smaller rival Automotive Holdings Group Ltd that valued the company at A$635.3 million ($451.83 million).

AP Eagers, which is Automotive Holdings’ biggest shareholder, made an offer of 1 share of the company for every 3.8 Automotive shares owned. ($1 = 1.4061 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)