June 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator expressed concern on Monday over AP Eagers Ltd’s proposed takeover of smaller auto retailer Automotive Holdings Group Ltd.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said its preliminary concerns were over competition in new car retailing in the Newcastle/Hunter Valley region of New South Wales state. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in BENGALURU Editing by Paul Tait)