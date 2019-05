May 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s auto retailer Automotive Holdings Ltd recommended AP Eagers’ revised takeover offer, which values the company at A$836 million ($586.20 million), to its shareholders on Wednesday.

AP Eagers has offered one share for every 3.6 Automotive shares, compared to one AP share per 3.8 Automotive shares it had offered earlier. ($1 = 1.4261 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)