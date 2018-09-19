AutoNation's Mike Jackson to step down as CEO next year

Sept 19 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc’s longtime chief executive Mike Jackson will step down from the role next year but will remain executive chairman until 2021, the largest U.S. auto retail chain said on Wednesday.

Jackson became AutoNation’s CEO in September 1999 and the company’s shares have more than tripled since then.

AutoNation said it had retained executive search firm Spencer Stuart to support the CEO succession process. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)