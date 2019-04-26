Company News
April 26, 2019 / 10:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

AutoNation quarterly profit beats Wall Street estimates

April 26 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, on Friday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by higher gross earnings from its financial services products.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $92.1 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $93.3 million a year earlier.

The company’s earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $1.02 from $1.01, beating the average analyst estimate of 91 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 5.3 percent to $4.98 billion, and was below the Wall Street’s expectation of $5.21 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

