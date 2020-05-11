Company News
May 11, 2020 / 11:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AutoNation swings to loss after gloomy March sales

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, swung to a quarterly loss on Monday, following a massive sales slump in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide stay-at-home orders.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations was $232.2 million, or $2.58 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of $92.1 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6% to $4.7 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below