Company News
February 22, 2019 / 12:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

AutoNation's fourth-quarter revenue falls 4.8 percent

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc reported a 4.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, as the largest U.S. auto retail chain sold fewer new vehicles.

AutoNation’s net income from continuing operations fell to $92.9 million, or $1.02 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $151.5 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier, when it had a $41 million benefit related to changes in the U.S. tax law.

Revenue fell to $5.41 billion from $5.68 billion. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below