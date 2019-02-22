AutoNation's fourth-quarter revenue falls 4.8 percent

Feb 22 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc reported a 4.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, as the largest U.S. auto retail chain sold fewer new vehicles.

AutoNation’s net income from continuing operations fell to $92.9 million, or $1.02 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $151.5 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier, when it had a $41 million benefit related to changes in the U.S. tax law.

Revenue fell to $5.41 billion from $5.68 billion. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)