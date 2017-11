Nov 2 (Reuters) - America’s largest automotive retailer AutoNation Inc reported a 9.5 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt in part by the impact of Hurricane Irma.

Its net income from continuing operations fell to $97.6 million or $1.00 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $107.8 million or $1.05 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)