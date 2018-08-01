UPDATE 1-AutoNation profit rises on greater revenue from new, used vehicles

(Adds details, background)

By Nick Carey

DETROIT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto retail chain, on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit that slightly exceeded analyst expectations on increased revenue from the sale of new, and in particular used vehicles.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said revenue from used-vehicle sales in the second quarter rose 8 percent to $1.3 billion, while new-vehicle sales revenue rose under 1 percent to $2.95 billion.

The U.S. auto industry saw sales rise in the first half of the year, buoyed in part by an overhaul of the tax system and a growing economy. But in the second half of 2018, new vehicle sales are expected to dip, dragged down by rising interest rates and market saturation after years of strong sales.

AutoNation said that premium luxury brands saw the strongest sales growth in the second quarter, rising 5.2 percent.

The auto retail chain recently expanded its partnership with Alphabet Inc self-driving unit Waymo, providing customers in Phoenix, Arizona, ferrying them around in Waymo cars while their own vehicles are being serviced by AutoNation.

AutoNation posted second-quarter net income of $97 million, or $1.07 per share, up 10 percent from $88 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges, the company posted earnings per share of $1.14, a penny above the $1.13 expected by analysts.

The company said revenue grew 2.1 percent in the quarter to $5.39 billion, from $5.28 billion a year earlier. Analysts had been expecting revenue of $5.41 billion.