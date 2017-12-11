FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Switzerland's Autoneum makes Iran push with license deal
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 11, 2017 / 1:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Switzerland's Autoneum makes Iran push with license deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Swiss group Autoneum has reached an exclusive license agreement with Iranian automotive supplier Ayegh Khodro Toos (AKT) to produce and distribute components in Iran, it said on Monday.

AKT will produce carpet systems and inner dashes at its plant in Mashhad for IKAP, a joint venture between carmaker Iran Khodro and PSA, the French automotive group.

The first vehicle equipped with Autoneum components, a sport utility vehicle, will be launched in early 2019, the Swiss group said. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Miller)

