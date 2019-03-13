Company News
March 13, 2019 / 10:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

SoftBank, others in talks to invest $1 bln in Uber's self-driving unit -WSJ

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - A consortium that includes SoftBank Group Corp is in late-stage talks to invest $1 billion or more into Uber Technologies Inc’s self-driving vehicle unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

SoftBank's Vision Fund and other investors, including at least one unnamed automaker, would take a minority stake in the self-driving vehicle unit at a valuation of between $5 billion and $10 billion, the Journal said on.wsj.com/2Fb3GuQ.

The talks are fluid and could still fall apart but should there be a deal, it could surface next month, the report said. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below