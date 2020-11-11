BMW CEO says he is weighing options for mobility JV with Daimler

Oliver Zipse, CEO of German luxury carmaker BMW prepares for a statement after BMW donated protection masks and gloves to the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/Files

DETROIT (Reuters) - BMW AG Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said Wednesday he is weighing options for the company’s mobility services joint venture with Daimler AG, including bringing in new partners or possibly a partial sale.

BMW wants to continue to participate in the mobility services market “whether we bring in new partners or whether we sell it,” Zipse told a videoconference of reporters.

“This is a very dynamic environment,” he said. “You will see where we make one or the other move.”

The future of Free Now, the BMW-Daimler venture that includes car sharing, ride hailing and other services, has been uncertain. Last month, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported Uber Technologies Ltd had offered 1 billion euros for the venture.