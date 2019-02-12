Automatic braking agreed at low speeds for EU, Japanese cars from 2020 -U.N.

GENEVA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Forty countries including Japan and the European Union have agreed on a draft U.N. regulation for advanced emergency braking systems (AEBS) for new cars and light commercial vehicles from early 2020, a U.N. agency said on Tuesday.

The new regulation, compulsory for countries that adopt it at a June session, will impose strict and harmonised requirements for automatic braking at speeds of up to 60 kms per hour to save lives, especially in urban settings, the U.N. Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) said.

Japan and the EU have said the new AEBS system will become mandatory, representing some 4 million and 15 million new cars respectively each year, the statement said. “It activates the brake to stop a crash and that’s it ... It will not drive, it will brake,” UNECE spokesman Jean Rodriguez told a briefing.