EV startup Canoo plans to roll out American-built, pod-like electric pickup in 2023

DETROIT, March 10 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc on Wednesday said it will introduce an American-built pod-like electric pickup truck in 2023, following in the footsteps of several rivals also entering the most popular segment of the U.S. automotive market.

Canoo Executive Chairman Tony Aquila revealed the timing for the truck ahead of an Automobility LA event on Thursday. He said the Los Angeles-based company would begin taking pre-orders in the second quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Chris Reese)