Former UAW official pleads guilty to embezzling workers' dues, evading taxes

March 3 (Reuters) - A former top United Auto Workers official pleaded guilty to conspiring with other union leaders to embezzle over $1 million of member dues and evading taxes, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said on Tuesday.

Edward Robinson, 72, who worked in UAW’s Midwest region, pleaded guilty to conspiring to embezzle workers’ money between 2010 and September 2019 and using it for personal benefits including spending on high-end bottles of liquor, hundreds of golf shirts and multiple sets of golf clubs.

Robinson faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

As part of his guilty plea, Robinson agreed to pay $42,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service owed on his own personal taxes.

Last month, Vance Pearson, another former UAW official, pleaded guilty to corruption charges related to misappropriation of workers’ dues.

Robinson is the thirteenth defendant to plead guilty in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation, according to the statement. (Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)