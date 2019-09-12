UAW official charged with conspiring to embezzle union funds

Sept 12 (Reuters) - A senior member of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union was arrested Thursday and charged with conspiring with other union officials to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars in union money, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit said.

Vance Pearson, 58, of St. Charles, Missouri, a member of the union’s International Executive Board and a regional director, was charged after search warrants were executed by the FBI last week at a number of locations, including at Pearson’s UAW office and at current UAW President Gary Jones’ Michigan home. Jones has not been charged with wrongdoing. The charges come as the UAW’s contract with Detroit’s Big Three automakers is set to expire on Sept. 14. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)