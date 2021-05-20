Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Daimler Trucks to cut costs, raise margins in all regions by 2025

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Daimler AG’s truck unit aims to cut costs and capital expenditure by 15% by 2025 and boost profit margins across all regions regardless of market conditions, the company said during an investor presentation on Thursday.

Daimler Trucks will focus on maintaining double-digit margins in North America and by 2025 will target margins above 10% under favourable market conditions, and between 6% to 7% under poor market conditions, executives said. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

