California regulator proposes to regulate Uber like tour buses, limos

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 (Reuters) - A California regulator issued a proposed decision on Monday classifying Uber Technologies Inc as the same type of transportation as limousines and tour buses, a finding that could change how the ride-hailing company is regulated in its home state.

The proposed decision, issued by a commissioner for the California Public Utilities Commission, said that Uber should be classified as a charter-party carrier, a category of transportation known as TCP that mandates cars and buses comply with certain insurance and inspection requirements.

As part of the proposed ruling, Uber is required to pay three years of back fees. There will be a period for public comment before the commission votes on the proposed regulation change. (Reporting by Heather Somerville Editing by Frances Kerry)