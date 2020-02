OSLO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Electric cars accounted for a 44.3% share of Norway’s new car sales in January, rising from the year but well below the 50-60% range the industry forecast for 2020, data from the Norwegian Road Federation showed on Monday.

In January 2019 electric cars made up 37.8% of sales in the Nordic country and climbed in subsequent months to an overall 42.4% market share for the full year. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman)