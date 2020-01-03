Company News
January 3, 2020 / 9:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Electric cars rise to record 42.4% market share in Norway in 2019

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The sale of new electric cars in Norway rose by 30.9% last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Inc’s vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. firm faces rising competition from rival auto makers in 2020.

Fully electric cars made up 42.4% of sales in the Nordic nation last year, a global record, rising from a 31.2% market share in 2018 and just 5.5% in 2013, the Norwegian Road Federation said on Friday. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

