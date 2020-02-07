U.S. ends antitrust probe of four automakers over California emissions deal- source

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday told four automakers it had closed an antitrust investigation into a voluntary agreement the companies reached with California on emissions without taking any action, a source told Reuters.

Ford Motor Co and Honda Motor Co confirmed the probe had been ended. A source confirmed it had also been closed in connection with BMW AG and Volkswagen AG .

The Trump administration in September issued a determination that California cannot set its own vehicle emission standards and had been investigating if the companies engaged in anti-competitive conduct in striking the deal. The Justice Department did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)