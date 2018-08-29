Trump administration, California meet to discuss emissions

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Officials from the Trump administration and the California Air Resources Board met on Wednesday to discussed the proposed Safer and Affordable Fuel Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles rule, they said in a joint statement.

The rule freezes national emissions standards between 2020 and 2026, and revokes California’s power to set state emissions rules.

The officials agreed to hold future meetings and are aiming to achieve a national set of fuel economy and greenhouse gas emission standards, they said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice)