U.S. moving to block California vehicle emissions rules

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Two U.S. agencies are preparing to submit for final White House regulatory review a plan to revoke California’s authority to set its own vehicle greenhouse gas standards and declare that states are preempted from setting their own vehicle rules, two people briefed on the matter said Thursday.

The Environmental Protection Agency in August 2018 proposed revoking a waiver granted to California in 2013 under the Clean Air Act as part of the Trump administration’s plan to roll back Obama-era fuel economy standards through 2025. EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are expected to seek approval to finalize the first portion of the rule dealing with California and states before completing action on setting yearly fuel efficiency requirements. The plan would not revoke California’s ability to set low emission vehicle standards that has been in place since 1990, the sources said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)