U.S. House Democrats ask Marathon Petroleum to detail White House talks on vehicle rules

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Three key U.S. House of Representatives Democrats on Wednesday asked Marathon Petroleum to disclose any communications between the White House and federal agencies on the Trump administration’s proposal to freeze fuel efficiency standards at 2020 levels through 2026.

Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone and two subcommittee chairs asked Marathon for all documents it exchanged between the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Environmental Protection Agency and White House and to disclose if the oil company was involved in the controversial rule’s development. The proposal’s preferred option, announced in August 2018 but not yet finalized, would boost U.S. oil consumption by about 500,000 barrels a day by the 2030s. Marathon did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Leslie Adler)