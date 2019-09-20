California, other states sue Trump administration over auto emissions rules

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A group of 23 states on Friday sued to undo the Trump administration’s determination that federal law bars California from setting stiff tailpipe emission standards and zero emission vehicle mandates.

The states, led by California and joined by the District of Columbia, Los Angeles and New York City, are seeking a court order blocking a determination unveiled Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Department and its agency the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to papers filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington.

The department said federal law preempts state and local regulation of vehicle fuel economy, including California’s greenhouse gas vehicle emissions rules that are followed by about a dozen other states. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)