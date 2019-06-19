UAW says opposes Trump proposal to freeze fuel rules at 2020 levels - testimony

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) will tell Congress on Thursday the union opposes the Trump administration’s proposal to freeze fuel efficiency requirements at 2020 levels through 2026, according to written testimony.

The UAW’s legislative director, Josh Nassar, will tell two subcommittees of the Energy and Commerce Committee that the union, which represents workers at General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, shares automakers’ concerns the proposal “could lead to protracted litigation and uncertainty in the industry that will limit growth.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)