Volvo Cars in talks to reach emissions deal with California

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Cars confirmed Tuesday it is in talks with California to reach a voluntary emissions agreement.

Mary Nichols, who heads the California Air Resources Board, disclosed earlier Volvo planned to join Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG . In July, the four struck an agreement with California to adopt emissions requirements that were more stringent than the Trump administration rewrite but looser than the Obama-era rules.

Volvo, whose parent is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group , said a deal with California “will serve as a national path forward.”