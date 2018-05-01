FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 4:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

17 states to challenge Trump administration over vehicle emissions -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - California and a group of 16 other states plan to file a lawsuit on Tuesday in federal appeals court challenging the Trump administration’s decision to declare vehicle emissions rules through 2025 “not appropriate,” sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

In April, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt said standards on model year 2022 to 2025 vehicles should be revised, reversing a decision by the Obama administration in January 2017. The U.S. Transportation Department has drafted a proposal likely to be made public this month that would freeze vehicle requirements at 2020 levels through 2026.

Automakers including General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp want the Trump administration and California to reach agreement to extend national standards. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
