Inspector general to review U.S. EPA vehicle emissions rewrite

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General said on Monday it will evaluate the agency’s rollback of Obama-era vehicle emissions requirements.

In May, Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat, asked the inspector general’s office to investigate whether EPA officials improperly circumvented the Clean Air Act, regulatory and other procedural requirements, citing documents obtained by Carper’s office.

The inspector general’s office said it would conduct an evaluation to determine if EPA actions were “consistent with requirements, including those pertaining to transparency, record-keeping, and docketing, and followed the EPA’s process for developing final regulatory actions.”

EPA did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)