Trump administration close to finalizing fuel efficiency rules rewrite -sources

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The White House is close to finalizing a landmark rewrite of U.S. fuel efficiency standards through the 2026 model year, boosting annual requirements but at a considerably lower rate than under Obama-era standards, three people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration plans to unveil the final rules by Tuesday ahead of an April 1 deadline to revise the 2022 model year, the sources said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)