FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 23, 2018 / 5:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. to propose revoking Calif ability to set vehicle emissions rules, mandate EVs -- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is expected to propose revoking California’s ability to set state vehicle emissions rules and mandate electric vehicles as early as later this week, a source briefed on the matter said.

The U.S. Transportation Department and Environmental Protection Agency are expected to unveil a proposed regulation that recommends freezing vehicle emissions requirements at 2020 levels through 2026. The proposal is sure to spark a massive fight with California and a dozen other states that have adopted the state emissions rules. Eliminating the mandate could hurt automakers like Tesla Inc and General Motors Co that are investing billions in EVs. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.