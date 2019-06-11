U.S. House committee to hold hearing on proposed fuel efficiency freeze

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The House Energy and Commerce Committee said on Tuesday it plans a June 20 hearing on the Trump administration’s proposal to freeze fuel efficiency standards at 2020 levels through 2026.

Two subcommittees will jointly hold the hearing, committee chairman Frank Pallone and other Democrats said in a statement, saying they “look forward to questioning both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Phil Berlowitz)