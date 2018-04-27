FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 7:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. likely to back freezing fuel economy standards from 2020 through 2026 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is likely to propose freezing fuel economy standards from 2020 through 2026, according to three people briefed on the matter, a move likely to spark a fight with California and other states backing tougher vehicle emissions rules.

The administration is circulating a draft proposal that would include freezing requirements after 2020 as the preferred alternative, but will include a series of other alternatives, the sources said. The formal proposal is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks and has not been finalized. The Los Angeles Times reported the plan earlier Friday. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Susan Thomas)

