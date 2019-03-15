Company News
March 15, 2019 / 1:09 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Ford CEO Jim Hackett earned $17.1 million in 2018

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett earned salary, bonus and stock awards of $17.1 million in 2018, up from $16.3 million the previous year, while adjusted pretax profit for the automaker dropped $2.6 billion from 2017, the company said on Friday.

Including pensions and perks Hackett, who took the helm of the No. 2 U.S. automaker in May 2017, made $17.7 million. Ford Chairman Bill Ford earned salary, bonus and stock awards for the year of $12.5 million. Including pensions and perks, Ford earned $13.8 million. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

