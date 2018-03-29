FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 7:51 PM / a day ago

Ford CEO Jim Hackett earned $16.3 million in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 29 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett earned salary, bonus and stock awards of $16.3 million in 2017, while adjusted pretax profit for the automaker dropped $1.9 billion from 2016, the company said on Thursday.

Including pensions and perks Hackett, who took the helm of the No. 2 U.S. automaker in May, made $16.7 million. His predecessor Mark Fields earned around $15 million in salary, bonus and stock awards, with a total compensation package of around $21 million. (Reporting by Nick Carey Editing by Matthew Lewis)

