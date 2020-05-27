Cyclical Consumer Goods
Renault has no problems in relations with French state -chairman

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Wednesday that relations with the French government were fine, even as the state continues to haggle over finalising a 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) loan for Renault.

“There are absolutely no problems at all in terms of our relation with the French state,” said Senard.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the government - which has a 15% stake in Renault - would not sign off on the planned 5 billion euros state loan until management and unions had concluded talks over Renault’s French workforce and sites.

$1 = 0.9124 euros

