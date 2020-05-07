Peugeot starts sale of six-year bond - lead managers

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Peugeot is launching a six-year bond on Thursday, according to deal updates from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The French automaker is expected to price the bond later in the session. Initial price guidance is 340 basis points above the mid-swap level. No size has been announced yet, but the bond will be of benchmark size.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Commerzbank, Natixis, Santander, Societe Generale and UniCredit are managing the sale. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)