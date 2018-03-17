U.S. agency probing air bag failures after four deaths reported in Hyundai, Kia cars

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday it is opening an investigation to determine why some air bags failed to deploy in crashes after four deaths were reported in Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp vehicles.

The agency said it was reviewing 425,000 2012-2013 Kia Forte cars and 2011 Hyundai Sonata cars and will determine if any other manufacturers used similar air bag control units. Hyundai issued a recall last month for 154,753 U.S. Sonatas after non-deployment reports were linked to electrical overstress in the airbag control unit but said it did have a fix yet.

The automakers did not immediately comment early Saturday. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Bill Trott)