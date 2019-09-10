Cox Automotive to invest $350 mln in electric truck maker Rivian

DETROIT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Electric truck maker Rivian said on Tuesday that it has received an equity investment of $350 million from Cox Automotive Inc, owner of the Autotrader online automobile market and Kelley Blue Book car valuation service.

Rivian said that the two companies will also explore opportunities for partnerships in digital retailing, service operations and logistics. Cox will also add a representative to Rivian’s board of directors. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Susan Fenton)