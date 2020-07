BARCELONA, July 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Spanish brand SEAT said on Wednesday it plans 5 billion euros in investments in 2020-2025, mainly in new R&D, equipment and electric cars, after investing 3.3 billion in 2016-2020.

SEAT’s interim chairman Carsten Isensee said its main Barcelona plant will produce electric vehicles starting in 2025. (Reporting by Joan Faus Editing by Ingrid Melander)