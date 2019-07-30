U.S. Congress seeks to jump start stalled self-driving car bill

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Two key committees in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday said they are reviving efforts to pass long-stalled legislation to speed the adoption of self-driving cars.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee and Senate Commerce Committee sent automakers, safety groups and others interested in the bill a request seeking input and said they are working on a “bipartisan and bicameral basis to develop a self-driving car bill.”

In December, Congress abandoned efforts to pass legislation on self-driving cars before it adjourned in a blow to companies like General Motors Co and Alphabet Inc’s Waymo unit. The Energy Commerce and Committee said in a statement on Tuesday it is “committed to finding a solution that balances the American creative spirit with a clear federal framework that advances technology that will save lives, improve mobility for so many, and drive economic growth. We believe an open process will deliver an outcome we can all support.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)