March 27, 2018 / 4:14 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp said on Tuesday it will suspend self-driving tests across the globe after Uber Technologies Inc fatality last week, according to a source at the GPU conference in San Jose, California.

The chipmaker is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany.

Last week, Uber suspended North American tests of its self-driving vehicles after one of its self-driving cars killed a woman in Arizona. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage in California and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

