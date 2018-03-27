Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally - source

March 27 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp said on Tuesday it will suspend self-driving tests across the globe after Uber Technologies Inc fatality last week, according to a source at the GPU conference in San Jose, California.

The chipmaker is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany.

Last week, Uber suspended North American tests of its self-driving vehicles after one of its self-driving cars killed a woman in Arizona. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage in California and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)