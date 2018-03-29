FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 2:27 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim

Bernie Woodall

1 Min Read

TEMPE, Ariz., March 28 (Reuters) - The family of the woman killed by an Uber Technologies Inc self-driving vehicle in Arizona has reached a settlement with the ride services company, ending a potential legal battle over the first fatality caused by an autonomous vehicle.

The law firm of Bellah Perez in Glendale, Arizona, said the deal had been reached between Uber and daughter and husband of Elaine Herzberg, 49, who died after being hit by an Uber self-driving SUV in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe earlier this month.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
