October 30, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Waymo gets California OK to test driverless vehicles without backup driver

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Waymo unit on Tuesday became the first company to receive a permit from the state of California to test driverless vehicles without a backup driver in the front seat, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles said.

California said Waymo can use about three dozen test vehicles without drivers behind the wheel in Santa Clara County. About 60 companies have permits in the state to test self-driving cars with a backup driver. As part of winning approval, Waymo must continuously monitor the status of test vehicles and provide two-way communication with passengers. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

