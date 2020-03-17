U.S. agency proposes revising auto safety rules to speed self-driving cars

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it was proposing sweeping changes to U.S. safety requirements to speed the deployment of self-driving vehicles without human controls.

The agency said it is proposing to rewrite 11 safety standards that require traditional manual control “by revising the requirements and test procedures to account for the removal of manually-operated driving controls.” The proposal will be open for public comment before the agency can finalize it. Companies like General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc’s Waymo , Uber Technologies Inc and Ford Motor Co are aggressively testing self-driving cars. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)