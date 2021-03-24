Hyundai faces production disruption from April due to chip shortage - FT

FILE PHOTO: A Hyundai booth displays the company logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor is expected to see production disrupted starting in April because of the widespread chip shortage affecting automakers worldwide, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Hyundai’s inventory levels have become tight and the problem will soon start to slow production, the FT reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of Hyundai’s situation.

Hyundai had been adjusting production of its weaker-selling models such as the Sonata to save chips, a union official told Reuters in February.

The official said this month that production had not abated for popular models such as the Palisade, the new Tucson and the Genesis GV models, but the automaker has stopped doing overtime and weekend production for less-popular models, and setting production schedules weekly.

Hyundai did not have an immediate comment.