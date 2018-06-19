ST Engineering, Israel's SafeRide partner on auto cybersecurity

TEL AVIV, June 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering and Israel’s SafeRide Technologies have formed a partnership to integrate SafeRide’s cybersecurity software with ST Engineering’s connected electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles platform.

“With the rapid advances in vehicle technology, the need to safeguard the integrity and security of the systems becomes more urgent,” Lee Shiang Long, president of Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering’s land systems arm, said on Tuesday.

The companies did not provide financial details.

Earlier this month, ST Engineering started on-road testing of its autonomous mobility-on-demand vehicle in Singapore’s resort island, Sentosa. It has combined a variety of technologies such as radar, lidars, GPS, odometry, and computer vision, to transform an electric bus into one that can navigate without human input. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)