Almost all Stellantis cars in Europe to get electric version by 2025 - CEO

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Virtually all of carmaker Stellantis’ model range in Europe will have an electric version available by 2025, at which point electrified vehicles should make up 38% of European sales, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Thursday.

Tavares said by 2030 electric models should make up 70% of European sales and 35% of U.S. sales.

In 2021, the carmaker expects sales of electrified vehicles - both plug-in hybrids and fully electric models - to more than triple to over 400,000 units in 2021. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jan Harvey)